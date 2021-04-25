People gather for Re-Open Minnesota Rally in Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn- Thirteen months since the pandemic began and Minnesota still has not fully reopened. A drizzling Sunday afternoon though didn't stop some brave Minnesotans from gathering in North Park for a Re-Open Minnesota Rally.

Filled with refreshments and music, the event was hosted by Dodge County Republicans and attracted not just families but lawmakers as well including Senator Dave Senjem.

"The folks just wanted to do something and invited me over and I'm happy to be here," Senjem tells KIMT News 3.

The senator is one of the politicians who wants Governor Walz to reopen more of the state quickly.

"Hopefully the governor will take heed and open it up soon," said the senator.

Other politicians who stopped by to show their support include Representative Duane Quam. Attendees are hoping the rally will help reopen more of the state.