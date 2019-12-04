Clear
Dodge County Planning Commission recommends moratorium for solar energy farm applications

Incomplete applications will have to wait until after the moratorium is lifted, but the three applications that were completed by a recent deadline will be exempt from the moratorium.

Dec 4, 2019
Annalise Johnson

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Dodge County is seeing a growing demand for solar energy farms in the county as the clean energy source increases in popularity. Applications may be put to a halt as the county evaluates land usage and placement of solar farms.

On Wednesday, the Dodge County Planning Commission voted to recommend placing a moratorium on any additional solar farm applications. It's received more than 30 so far this year.

Twin Cities based Novel Energy Solutions has one of the applications that will be allowed to move forward. "It means we can keep our promises with the landowners and we can move ahead on schedule with construction and finally getting these energized," explains Sam Falk, permitting specialist.

The County Board will consider the commissioners' reccomendation and make a final decision at its next meeting.

