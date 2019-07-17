Dodge County Free Fair competitors care for animals, keep them safe from the heat

KASSON, Minn. - The Dodge County Free Fair's barns are full of cattle, horses, sheep, and other creatures ready for the show ring. As high temperatures are expected this week, kids are helping their animals stay safe and cool.

"I try to get them moving bright and early in the morning before the sun kind of gets up just because it's a lot cooler, keeping them out of the heat," says Mollie Allen who is showing steers this week.

"With my cattle, we have fans on them 24/7. We give them plenty of fresh cool water and with the other animals, plenty of fresh water, checking on them every hour. Making sure they're comfortable," adds Miranda Steinfadt, who is showing steers and poultry.