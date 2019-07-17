Dodge County Dairy Princess is a 6th generation dairy farmer

KASSON, Minn. - Val Sauder was crowned one of the Dodge County Dairy Princesses in April. She shares the title with Katrina Thoe.
Sauder is a 6th generation dairy farmer and has been showing animals at the Dodge County Free Fair since she was three years old. She's competing with her steers and sheep this week.
Sauder and Thoe participated in a cow milking contest on Wednesday and will be handing out dairy show ribbons later in the week.
