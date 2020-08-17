Dodge Co. authorities searching for attempted murder suspect after victim thrown off bridge

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities in Dodge County are attempting to find a man who allegedly threw a man from a bridge after slashing his throat.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday at 3:04 p.m. on County Rd. 22 east of Highway 57 when a 62-year-old man had his throat cut and he was thrown off Milliken Creek Bridge.

The victim, a Hispanic male from Rochester, was found hiding in a heavily wooded area near the north side of the bridge.. He suffered a large laceration across the front of his neck.

Once the victim was out of surgery, investigators were able to interview him and determined the suspect was Rigo Eleazar Lopez Macias (aka Alejandro Lopez), 27.

Macias works at Rochester Cheese under the Alejandro alias, and authorities said the attempted murder appears to be a drug-related incident.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a 2013 Gray Ford Taurus with license plate ECH680. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 507-635-6200 or email at bob.morris@co.dodge.mn.us.

The delay of information being released was to insure the safety of the victim, witnesses and medical staff prior to the victim being released from the hospital.