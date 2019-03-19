Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock car doors after surveillance video surfaces

Authorities are reminding people to lock their cars after video surveillance captured three juveniles going house to house checking car doors for open vehicles.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 2:53 PM

KASSON, Minn. - Authorities are reminding people to lock their cars after video surveillance captured three juveniles going house to house checking car doors for open vehicles.
The surveillance was captured in the 600 block of 13th Ave NW in Kasson.
“A backpack was discovered in this area that was stolen from another vehicle down the street. If you think you recognize the young man on this video, or know anything about these three young men, please contact the Kasson Police Department at 507-634-3881,” the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Post by Dodge County Sheriff MN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowans helping those dealing with flooding in Nebraska

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Community Events