Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock car doors after surveillance video surfaces

KASSON, Minn. - Authorities are reminding people to lock their cars after video surveillance captured three juveniles going house to house checking car doors for open vehicles.
The surveillance was captured in the 600 block of 13th Ave NW in Kasson.
“A backpack was discovered in this area that was stolen from another vehicle down the street. If you think you recognize the young man on this video, or know anything about these three young men, please contact the Kasson Police Department at 507-634-3881,” the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
