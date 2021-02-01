Dodge Co. Sheriff on Lois Riess feature on national TV show: 'This family is still struggling to heal the best they can'

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said Monday that the sheriff's office not being involved in the national TV show “Dateline” chronicling the Lois Riess murder case was intentional.

Rose, in a social media post, expanded on his reasoning.

“Unfortunately, the true reality is these national network tabloids don’t care about victim's families like the Riess or Hutchinson family. They don’t care about Dodge County – they’d never heard of Dodge County until this happened. All they care about is getting the story and selling advertisement. This is evident by their relentless calls and emails to this office and to this family over the past several months and years,” Rose said.

Lois Riess pled guilty to killing her husband, David, before going on the run and killing another woman in Florida.

“This family is still struggling to heal the best they can. If we had talked to Dateline (or any of the other numerous tabloid tv shows who’ve been calling), our appearance would have done nothing more than help them sell advertisement – which does nothing to help this family. In reality, unless the family is involved to help tell the story, shows like this simply revictimize them over and over again,” Rose said.

You can see the full statement below: