Dodge Center woman injured in collision with a semi

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge County woman is hurt after a car/semi collision on Highway 56.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:15 am Tuesday near 595th Street. Dana Marie Hickey, 49 of Dodge Center, was driving south she collided with the northbound semi driven by Grant Jacob Eipers, 31 of West Concord.

Hickey suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt. Eipers was not hurt.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.