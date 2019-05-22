Dodge Center man sentenced for drunken crash

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – It’s probation and a fine for a drunken crash in Dodge County.
Eric James Marquardt, 33 of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty Wednesday to DWI and a charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Marquardt was arrested in early December 2018 after he sped away from a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy and wound up crashing his vehicle into a creek.
The deputy says Marquardt made a sudden turn to cut off oncoming traffic, sped up and turned off his lights, then drove through a T intersection and into a nearby field before winding up in the creek.
Marquardt was sentenced Wednesday to one year of supervised probation and a $600 fine.
