Clear

Dodge Center man sentenced for drunken crash

Eric Marquardt Eric Marquardt

Sped away from a deputy and wound up in a creek.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – It’s probation and a fine for a drunken crash in Dodge County.

Eric James Marquardt, 33 of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty Wednesday to DWI and a charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Marquardt was arrested in early December 2018 after he sped away from a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy and wound up crashing his vehicle into a creek.

The deputy says Marquardt made a sudden turn to cut off oncoming traffic, sped up and turned off his lights, then drove through a T intersection and into a nearby field before winding up in the creek.

Marquardt was sentenced Wednesday to one year of supervised probation and a $600 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Returning Sunshine

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Community Events