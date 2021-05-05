Dodge Center man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge Center man accused of sexually abusing a child is pleading not guilty.

Michael Adam Davis, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged in April 2019 after an investigation that began with a March 2019 traffic stop. Law enforcement says Davis, a registered sex offender, was pulled over for not having his seat belt on and was found with a juvenile passenger.

Court documents state the juvenile passenger’s mother later called authorities and said her child claimed to have been sexually abused by Davis. Investigators say they spoke to the child, who described several instances of sexual contact with Davis.

Law enforcement says Davis has been a lifetime registered sex offender in Utah since April 2006. His trial is Dodge County District Court is now set to begin on July 19.