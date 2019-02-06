Dodge Center man pleads not guilty for drunken crash

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge Center man accused of drunkenly and dangerously trying to escape arrest is pleading not guilty.

Eric James Marquardt, 33, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy says he saw Marquardt make a sudden turn on December 8, 2018, cutting off oncoming traffic. As the deputy tried to catch up with him, Marquardt is accused of speeding up and turning off his lights.

The pursuit continued until the deputy says Marquardt went through a T intersection, through a nearby field, and crashed into a creek.

The deputy says he had to tell Marquardt how to unlock his doors and there was a strong smell of alcohol as Marquardt exited his vehicle. Marquardt was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a large cut on his head before being transferred to the Steele County jail.

Marquardt entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. No trial date has been set.