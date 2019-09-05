Dodge Center man pleads guilty in fatal collision caused by distracted driving

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a Dodge County collision that killed two people.

Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg, 25, of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to one count of criminal vehicular homicide. He was charged in January with two counts of the crime for a September 7, 2018, crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 3.



Rachel Harberts (middle), Jaxon (left) and Emerson (right). Rachel Harberts (middle), Jaxon (left) and Emerson (right).

The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center was stopped and waiting to turn left when the Hummer driven by Kruckeberg hit her from behind. Harberts’ 8-year-old daughter Emerson was killed in the collision and Harberts herself later died from her injuries. Harberts’ 12-year-old son Jaxon was also hurt in the crash.

Court documents state Kruckeberg admitted he was talking to someone on his cellphone and was hanging up just as he hit Harberts’ vehicle.

No sentencing date has been set. Criminal vehicular homicide in Minnesota is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.