Dodge Center man charged with impersonating federal law enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Dodge County man is charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Reyel Devon Simmons, 52 of Dodge Center, presented himself on social media as a federal agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security named “Ray Reeves.

Investigators say Simmons had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear, made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referred explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.

Court documents state Simmons is not and has never been employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says anyone who has had an interaction with Simmons is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.