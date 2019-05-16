Dodge Center looking to add a dog park to the community

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Dogs in the city may soon have something to wag their tails about.

A dog park could be on its way to the city.

Many parts of dodge center don't have sidewalks.

Carol Boettcher lives on a residential street where no sidewalk can lead to a scary experience for dog walkers.

“A place where dogs can go and run that'll be great because having to walk on the street dangerous for people and dogs,”said Boettcher.

City leaders in dodge center are looking to fulfill that request for a dog park.

They polled the community and an overwhelming majority of respondents want to see a dog park in town.

Liz Johnson works for the city.

She tells KIMT that a space for man's best friend will be a benefit to community.

“A great area for dogs off leash where they otherwise couldn't in other areas of the city,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there would not be a major financial cost to residents.

They’re discussing the idea of fencing an existing city owned park.

People in the community say this will help grow the small town.

“I think it will be great to have a dog park and people could walk there and they can get in the car and let the dogs run so the more we can offer to the public the better. It grows the town and makes it a better place to live,” said Boettcher.

