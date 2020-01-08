Dodge Center gets state money for McNeilus Steel expansion

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is giving Dodge Center $729,285 to help with an expansion project at McNeilus Steel.

DEED says the money will go for street and utility extensions to accompany an $11.6 million expansion at McNeilus’ operations in Dodge Center. DEED says the expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs.

Money from the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program will also go to Cold Spring and Lakefield.

“Investments in public infrastructure are critical to the economic success of Greater Minnesota communities,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants will help spur that economic development and will create and retain over 200 jobs in Cold Spring, Dodge Center and Lakefield.”

Cold Spring was awarded $951,330 to assist with constructing a water line to assist with the expansion of Cold Spring Brewing Company. DEED says Cold Spring Brewing Company will invest $37 million in their expansion and add 117 new employees.

Lakefield will receive $219,600 to assist with relocating overhead municipal electrical lines to allow the expansion of Hussong Manufacturing. DEED says Hussong Manufacturing (also known as Kozy Heat) will invest $3 million in the expansion and add 40 new employees.