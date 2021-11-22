Dodge Center community members react to armed standoff

DODGE CENTER, Minn.- John Lentz, 65, of Dodge Center is in custody after a nearly six-hour armed standoff with law enforcement on Monday.

The standoff occurred at Lentz's residence at 512 3rd Avenue in Dodge Center.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said in a press release that Lentz's family was trying to take him to St. Mary's hospital for a psych evaluation before turning violent.

Rose said Lentz punched and choked his roommate before threatening his family and law enforcement with what they called a long gun from his safe.

Most of Lentz's neighbors told KIMT that they were not home for the armed standoff and arrived shortly after law enforcement departed.

Lentz's next-door neighbor told KIMT she was home during the onset of the standoff but was asked by deputies to evacuate, leaving her to speculate with her friend why her neighborhood had such a heavy police presence.

The standoff also resulted in a lockdown at Triton Elementary School.

Students were told to shelter in place until a ride could be secured by a trusted guardian.

The School's lockdown ended at 5 p.m. after Lentz had given himself up to police.

First responders from the Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County and Dodge County responded to the incident.