Dodge Center, Harmony getting over $5 million for broadband internet

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Some southeastern Minnesota communities are sharing in over $35 million in pandemic relief grants.

$34,656,956 is going to 15 cities and counties from the Small Cities Coronavirus Community Development Block Grant Program. Most of the money will be used for broadband internet improvement projects. Other grants will go toward housing assistance, food shelf assistance, retrofitting buildings, and commercial rehabilitation projects.

“The pandemic has made clear how vital broadband is to the lives of Minnesotans and to the economic vitality of our state,” says Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants will help communities fund broadband and other important projects as we write the next chapter of our economy.”

Among those receiving grants are:

Dodge Center - $3,142,747 for broadband improvement

Harmony - $2,245,849 for broadband improvement

Faribault County - $2,886,206 for broadband improvement

Wabasha - $107,350 for commercial rehabilitation