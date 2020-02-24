Clear
Documentary aims to destigmatize certain clothing for people of color

"Humanize my Hoodie" will be screened this Wednesday at Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the final week of Black History Month a documentary screening aimed at destigmatizing clothing for people of color will be taking place.

It's a 30 minute documentary showing the journey of two me, Andre' Wright and Jason Sole.

Rochester's Diversity Council says it focuses on how people judge African Americans by what they're wearing.

Outreach and education coordinator Heidi Wilkins said, "Because somebody might be walking down the street in a hoodie, a pretty normal piece of clothing for people to wear, but it depends on the color of your skin for how you're looked at."

Wilkins says the event will be much more than a simple screening.

"It's not just the documentary we're going to do a Q & A, meet and greet with them afterwards and to sit in a room with these
two gentleman is empowering and wonderful so it's going to be a full experience not just watching a movie," added Wilkins.

Tickets are $50 a piece. The Diversity Council says that's because proceeds are going to their work outside of filmmaking including work in prison systems.

