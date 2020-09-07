Clear
Doctors urge you to remember safety precautions heading into Labor Day

This year for Labor Day, you need to be aware of certain things you didn't need to think about before.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 9:47 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health officials urge you to still practice safety measures during Labor Day social gatherings so you reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Numbers showed a huge spike of infections after Memorial Day in May and doctors are worried it'll happen again following Labor Day. The President of the Minnesota Medical Association, Dr. Keith Stelter, recommends if you're planning to have a cook out, do it outside! Wear a mask if you're inside, especially if you're in someone else's home. He said even if you're just around family members, you never know who they've be in contact with. "It's been up to 5 days perhaps it's been showing that we're totally asymptomatic, we feel totally fine and yet, we're able to spread that within our families," explained Dr. Stelter. "So especially when we're meeting people from various parts of the state maybe getting together. It's more important than ever to wear your mask and try to maintain that social distance."

Dr. Stelter said we're more inclined to have wishful thinking that this pandemic is over, but now is the time to buckle down and stay healthy. Along with concerns of a spike in cases following Labor Day, he said they're worried about who you could be spreading it to. "That's why we're really vigilant this year because of course we know schools are opening you know at various levels of virtual learning and things like that," said Dr. Stelter. "So we just don't want to see this kind of mixing of people over Labor Day, some potential spread and then go into the school systems and kind of all of a sudden see hundreds of cases within our schools."

Dr. Stelter recommends after you've left the party or whatever kind of gathering you're at, it's important you're checking for symptoms and limiting who you're in contact with for a few days. He said another preventative step you can take afterwards is get a flu shot to reduce the risk of getting both viruses.

