Doctors say even though more people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 testing remains the best tracking tool

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 16% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors say that's not high enough for people to stop getting tested.

If we think back to nearly a year ago, medical experts were scrambling trying to get enough COVID-19 tests. Now, it's the opposite. We have the tests, but no ones getting them. The CDC reported the average volume of tests nationwide was down 20% last week from the week prior. If fewer people are getting tested, that increases the chance of emerging outbreaks going undetected and asymptomatic people unknowingly spreading the virus. Sue Yost with the Freeborn County Public Health Department said testing remains the number one tracking tool. "There's been situations where people have thought that they had a cold and thought that it was just a cold and it turned out that it was COVID," she explained. "So it's important that you make sure and get tested, even if you don't have symptoms. If you've been exposed to anybody, make sure and get tested."

A huge reason for fewer people getting tested is because more of the population is getting vaccinated, which is a great thing. But testing helps health officials learn where the virus spreads, if there are any outbreaks happening and where we're at with re-opening. Yost said if you're wondering whether you still need to get tested or not even though you've already been vaccinated, the answer is yes. "If you've only had your first dose and it's a two dose series, you can still get the disease. If you've had the second dose, you aren't considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after that second dose," she explained. "But it's only about 95% effective, so you still have a 5% chance of getting the disease. So yes, you can still get the disease, you still should be tested if you think that you possibly could've been exposed."

Another concern doctors have about fewer people getting tested is because of the new variants emerging. The tests help detect when the virus is mutating. The Minnesota Department of Health Recommends students who are learning in the classroom get tested every two weeks through the end of the school year.