Doctors at Mayo Clinic say get the first COVID-19 vaccine offered to you

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic are saying if you're offered the COVID-19 vaccine, then get it. Even if you're healthy or you might not be at risk for serious complications yourself.

As soon as you're eligible, doctors stress the importance of getting the shot as soon as you can. If you're unsure about your eligibility or you want to wait for others to be vaccinated, Dr. Melanie Swift explained that's a step in the wrong direction. Getting the shot is our quickest and safest way to get immunity so we can go back to normal living again. Dr. Swift said you should not feel guilty for that. "If you're eligible - whether that's through your job, the type of you do makes you eligible or your personal health conditions or your age or sometimes, just because you live in a certain zip code that the health department is trying to particularly target," she explained. "If you're offered vaccine, you're eligible. It is really not a personal ethics test if you're offered vaccine."

With new variants emerging, Dr. Swift said getting vaccinated is the only way to stop more from happening. "Our society really needs everyone to be vaccinated so that we can stop transmission. And that means the virus stops replicating," she explained. "It stops mutating and making these variants that keep coming up and we can have safe communities and start going back to normal life."

When you do get vaccinated, it's important you don't immediately let your guard down. Continue wearing your mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance. All adult Minnesotans and Iowans are now eligible for the vaccine.