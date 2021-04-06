Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Doctors at Mayo Clinic say get the first COVID-19 vaccine offered to you

Medical experts say if you're offered the COVID-19 vaccine, don't wait to get it.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 4:46 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic are saying if you're offered the COVID-19 vaccine, then get it. Even if you're healthy or you might not be at risk for serious complications yourself.

As soon as you're eligible, doctors stress the importance of getting the shot as soon as you can. If you're unsure about your eligibility or you want to wait for others to be vaccinated, Dr. Melanie Swift explained that's a step in the wrong direction. Getting the shot is our quickest and safest way to get immunity so we can go back to normal living again. Dr. Swift said you should not feel guilty for that. "If you're eligible - whether that's through your job, the type of you do makes you eligible or your personal health conditions or your age or sometimes, just because you live in a certain zip code that the health department is trying to particularly target," she explained. "If you're offered vaccine, you're eligible. It is really not a personal ethics test if you're offered vaccine."

With new variants emerging, Dr. Swift said getting vaccinated is the only way to stop more from happening. "Our society really needs everyone to be vaccinated so that we can stop transmission. And that means the virus stops replicating," she explained. "It stops mutating and making these variants that keep coming up and we can have safe communities and start going back to normal life."

When you do get vaccinated, it's important you don't immediately let your guard down. Continue wearing your mask, washing your hands and keeping your distance. All adult Minnesotans and Iowans are now eligible for the vaccine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527650

Reported Deaths: 6963
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1098001654
Ramsey45675841
Dakota40045410
Anoka36166410
Washington23674272
Stearns20169211
St. Louis16011291
Scott15043114
Wright13886123
Olmsted1242994
Sherburne981478
Carver907541
Clay746789
Rice722499
Blue Earth661939
Kandiyohi610779
Crow Wing567886
Chisago527448
Otter Tail521472
Benton505796
Mower440732
Winona432649
Douglas423770
Goodhue421870
Nobles393647
Morrison372556
McLeod370654
Beltrami359155
Polk355066
Itasca349051
Isanti344359
Steele338212
Lyon334548
Becker333648
Carlton316752
Freeborn312127
Pine300620
Nicollet288242
Brown281639
Todd261630
Mille Lacs260247
Le Sueur259122
Cass235026
Waseca222720
Meeker222637
Martin205329
Wabasha19623
Roseau190318
Dodge16494
Hubbard164841
Renville162943
Houston161414
Redwood159435
Fillmore14939
Cottonwood148520
Pennington147918
Chippewa142636
Faribault139019
Wadena137820
Sibley128710
Aitkin123836
Watonwan12279
Kanabec121421
Rock120218
Jackson108210
Pipestone105825
Yellow Medicine105318
Murray9869
Swift96118
Pope9606
Marshall82717
Stevens78010
Lake77219
Clearwater74714
Wilkin74412
Lac qui Parle72622
Koochiching70711
Big Stone5514
Lincoln5472
Grant5258
Norman5029
Unassigned48078
Mahnomen4797
Kittson42722
Red Lake3746
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2702
Cook1410

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 351889

Reported Deaths: 5763
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk54951590
Linn19995328
Scott18347232
Black Hawk15353306
Woodbury14656219
Johnson1368880
Dubuque12868202
Dallas1074496
Pottawattamie10461156
Story1016147
Warren542185
Clinton525289
Cerro Gordo514285
Webster505190
Sioux499672
Marshall475174
Muscatine448996
Des Moines436764
Wapello4227119
Buena Vista420040
Jasper404769
Plymouth390479
Lee365255
Marion352375
Jones291255
Henry284537
Bremer277159
Carroll276950
Crawford260338
Boone253731
Benton248555
Washington245749
Dickinson233243
Mahaska221049
Jackson216242
Kossuth209360
Tama205568
Clay205225
Delaware197639
Winneshiek190833
Page188020
Buchanan186131
Fayette182341
Cedar181323
Wright177435
Hardin176940
Hamilton176449
Harrison172773
Clayton163855
Butler161433
Mills155820
Cherokee155038
Floyd153442
Lyon152141
Poweshiek151533
Madison151219
Allamakee148851
Iowa144224
Hancock141534
Winnebago134531
Grundy134232
Cass133254
Calhoun132711
Jefferson130335
Appanoose125747
Louisa125548
Emmet125340
Sac125119
Mitchell124841
Shelby124435
Union122832
Chickasaw121415
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116128
Franklin111921
Palo Alto108222
Howard102222
Unassigned10020
Montgomery98637
Clarke97823
Keokuk93830
Monroe92028
Ida88033
Adair83832
Pocahontas83021
Monona80230
Davis79424
Greene75910
Lucas74722
Osceola72516
Worth6878
Taylor64312
Fremont59510
Decatur5849
Van Buren55218
Ringgold53122
Wayne51623
Audubon4909
Adams3214
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on afford

Image

Rochester City Council approves more research into Labor Temple property, delays decisions on affordable housing project

Image

KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

Image

Prep sports roster numbers trending downward this season

Image

Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

CDC says infection rates for youth sports are on the rise

Image

Rochester City Council Wrap

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/5/21)

Image

Managing Rochester's geese problem

Image

Iowa vaccines for all

Community Events