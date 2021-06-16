Doctors at Mayo Clinic can now detect COVID-19 using artificial intelligence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic now have a new way of detecting COVID-19 and you can use the tool right from your own home.

It's no secret medicine is changing rapidly. First, you had to go to your doctor or the hospital to get tested for COVID-19. Then you could do a saliva test or swab on your own. Now, you can see if you're infected with the virus right from your smartwatch or smartphone.

Dr. Suraj Kapa from Mayo Clinic explained when we think about any infection, it affects the heart as much as any other organ system in the body. That's why researchers discovered using heart monitors can detect a change of rhythm and correlate it with that specific infection. "It's something that is an addition or potentially a replacement to the swab," he said. "Or other approaches to getting a diagnosis."

Dr. Kapa said using artificial intelligence machine learning - for example, EKG machines, that you can purchase on your own - can reveal certain variations the doctor can't. He explained this will allow medical experts to treat people at a larger level, like at home. "Bringing a lot of people together and the industry companies, as well as hospitals, is possible," said Dr. Kapa. "And can be done rapidly, can be done cost-effectively. In this digitally tight age, I think we're going to see this transportation hit might more rapidly, much more quickly."

Dr. Kapa explained further research is still needed, of course, but this is just the foundation for what's possible in the future. He said the possibility of new variants and future diseases are making tools like this relevant.