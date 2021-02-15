Doctors at Mayo Clinic are weighing in about the COVID-19 variants found in the U.K. and South Africa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors are sharing more information about the new COVID-19 variants, such as how they may affect testing, vaccines and the spread of the virus.

There are over a thousand cases in the U.S. of the new variants and one doctor at Mayo Clinic is breaking down what we know so far about the strain. The variants spread more easily and quickly and testing can detect it. Dr. Matthew Binnicker explained the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will offer strong protection against the U.K. variant, but there's evidence showing the efficacy may be reduced with the South African variant.

When asked if anything can be done to prevent the emergence of new variant strains, Dr. Binnicker said, "viruses can't mutate if they don't replicate. So we need to prevent viruses like sars-cov-2 from having the opportunity to replicate, which means we need to prevent them from infecting people." He explained getting vaccinated and continuing to wear a mask and social distancing will be crucial when it comes to helping drive down the number of infections, which will slow the emergence of new variants.

There are 20 COVID-19 variants in Minnesota reported so far and Iowa has 8.