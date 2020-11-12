Doctors are once again urging everyone to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands to slow the spread of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. is seeing major spikes of COVID-19 cases and that includes both Minnesota and Iowa. So doctors are reminding us how we can slow the spread.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have stressed how important it is to wear a face mask, social distance and wash your hands. Now almost eight months later, it's still just as crucial. One doctor at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Ada Shah, explained fatigue is real and many are getting tired of taking the necessary precautions, but he said if we can keep going for a couple more months until a vaccine becomes available, then we'll get through it. "The fact about this virus is that though it is a very virulent virus, in the sense that it's easy to infect one, two, three people and the chain after, it is also not that difficult to protect yourself," Dr. Shah explained. "So wearing a mask, hand hygiene, not touching your mouth, nose, eyes, hand washing, keeping a distance."

Every single doctor at Mayo Clinic of course wears a mask inside the hospital and they also use protective eyewear. Prescription glasses can also do the job as well. But is going that extra mile really necessary for your average person? The virus is carried on droplets, so if it's exposed to your mouth, nose or even your eyes, you can become infected. For health care workers who are seeing patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis, they take every precaution they can to slow the spread.

When you're out in public, you might see a lot of people wearing face shields, which can do the same thing as protective eyewear. But Dr. Shah said it won't do its job as effectively if you're not wearing a mask as well. "That kind of gives you a false sense of confidence that, 'oh, if I wear an eye shield or the full face covering shield, I should be ok.' However, a better move would be to wear a mask first," explained Dr. Shah. "I would hesitate for people to just wear the whole eye shield thing without wearing a mask because that is definitely more risky than wearing a mask."

So when it comes down to it, if you feel better protected and more comfortable when you're wearing both a face mask and protective eye wear, then keep doing it. However, hand washing, wearing a face mask and social distancing is going to be the most beneficial. It's also important to mention that while you don't need to wear a face mask outside when you're social distancing or not around others, it is highly recommended that you're wearing one when you're walking downtown or in areas with a lot of people.