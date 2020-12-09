Doctors are going back to the basics for National Handwashing Awareness Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For National Handwashing Awareness Week, doctors at Mayo Clinic are showing us step by step on how to properly wash our hands.

Some might prefer to just pull out the hand sanitizer and get the job done quicker, but the CDC says it's not as effective. For it to work properly, you have to use enough sanitizer to cover the entire surface of your hands and continue rubbing it in until they're dry. We all know washing our hands remains the best defense against the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. However, it has to be done the right way.

The most important thing is to make sure you're scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. It doesn't matter if the water is warm or cold or what kind of soap you use, just as long as you're washing all parts of your hand. Some people also don't realize how important the step after washing is. Dr. Dawn Davis explained the importance of using a towel to dry your hands. "Using either a paper or cotton towel is preferable to letting the hands air dry. Air drying only lets the skin dry out more due to diffusion and evaporation of moisture off the skin and then if you shake your hands dry, you might make other people wet around you or contaminate surfaces," said Dr. Davis. "And if you happen to have any germs left on your skin, the vigorous shaking can cause the germs to distribute."

Dr. Gregory Poland said the key is to grab a paper towel and touch everything with that towel. "That handle is dirty. So I get a paper towel, turn the handle off, fold the towel, dry my hands, keep the towel, exit the room by grabbing the door or the handle using this," explained Dr. Poland. "Then disposing of it." It's important you wash your hands before eating food, before and after you touch any part of your face and of course after sneezing or coughing. The CDC said if soap and water isn't available when you need to wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.