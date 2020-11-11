Doctors Urge Minnesotans to Follow Health Guidelines During Holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors are urging Minnesotans to follow CDC guidelines when gathering for the holidays.

The Minnesota Medical Association is asking North Star State residents to re-think their holiday plans if they include meeting in-person. They also ask residents who are planning to take part in in-person gatherings to take actions such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.

MMA President Dr. Marilyn Peitso says right now Minnesota doctors are able to care for those who are sick, but that may change if people don't follow health guidance.

"If people don't heed the warnings of the public health authorities, and the virus continues to exponentially spread, we could easily see a situation where we just don't have the resources to care for those that are sick," Dr. Peitso told KIMT News 3.

Peitso also says asymptomatic spread is a key driver of COVID-19 in Minnesota.