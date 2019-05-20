Clear

Doctor says underweight Iowa baby tested positive for cocaine

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A July sentencing has been scheduled for an Iowa mom and dad whose underweight 3-month-old daughter tested positive for cocaine.

Marion County District Court records show 20-year-old Stazia Kirk and 21-year-old Zak Herman pleaded guilty last week to felony neglect of a dependent person. Their sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Court documents say their baby, Charlotte, weighed less than her birth weight when she was taken to a hospital in December. A doctor says the baby tested positive for cocaine and was suffering from malnutrition and dehydration. The documents also say Kirk and Herman admitted to using cocaine recently. They lived in Pella at the time.

