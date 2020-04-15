Doctor recommends how to handle COVID-19 anxieties.

KIMT NEWS 3 – We’re spending a lot more time at home which can increase the anxiety associated with the coronavirus. As humans, we’re often creatures of habit and our routines are nowhere near what they used to be making us a little more irritable. Dr. Brent Seaton explains.

“When a situation like COVID-19 comes up, it can cause multiple sources of stress. There are fears associated with the illness itself, there is the emotional reactions related to the necessary changes we’ve all had to make.”

Those changes can spark frustration, irritation, and anxiety. Dr. Seaton says there are ways we can reduce the impact such as eating a balanced diet, exercising, and getting enough sleep.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Graeme Campbell who is a firm believer in such habits.

“Absolutely. I think just taking care of yourself in every way you have able, which not everyone has access to all of those things, but whatever you have access to – good sleep, good food, good exercise, good social interactions. I think that’s super important right now more than any other time,” Campbell said.

Dr. Seaton also suggests filling the void left by a loss of social interaction. It’s easy. We live in the digital age!

Campbell says he’s still hanging out with friends and family.

“A lot of FaceTime calls - lots of phone calls. There’s a couple of apps (like) House Party I think where you can like FaceTime and play games and trivia and that sort of thing with people,” he said. “Just connecting with people in the ways we can, even though it’s not normal, it’s better than nothing.”

Dr. Seaton says if your anxiety or depression problems persist or worsen to contact your local healthcare provider.