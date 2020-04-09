Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Doctor explains 'Herd Immunity' concept as response to COVID-19

Herd Immunity is an epidemiological concept that says if enough people get a virus the population will become immune.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 5:27 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are many theories on how the U.S. should respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herd Immunity is one of the possible responses. It's an epidemiological concept that says if enough people get a virus the population will become immune. That can be through vaccination or natural immunity which will then protect the vulnerable population.

This is the opposite of "flattening the curve" through social distancing. Currently, the country is working to lessen the number of people who get coronavirus to prevent deaths and ensure we're not overwhelming the healthcare system.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

However, if herd immunity was in place, many people would be living their lives as normal. It would be only the vulnerable populations, like the elderly, who would remain distanced.

Dr. Charity Baker says, in the case of coronavirus, herd immunity would likely only work now if we were to have a vaccine for the virus which is, unfortunately, a long way out.

Dr. Baker said, "Herd immunity only works when everybody that's capable of getting vaccinated does. So, there are a lot of anti-vaxxers who are trying to rely on herd immunity and that doesn't work. Herd immunity with regards to this virus means that people have to be exposed and produce their own antibodies and become immune to it."

At this point, until we have a vaccine, we're still asked to follow CDC guidelines and stay home while practicing social distancing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events