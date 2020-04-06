Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Doctor concerned about other patients' medical issues during pandemic

Dr. Charity Baker is concerned that the medical field's focus on coronavirus could be detrimental to those who need help for other conditions.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Dr. Charity Baker is on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.  While working with her husband at their family practice, she is also at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond working with respiratory patients.

During her time here, she says she had come in contact with a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.  She did not show any symptoms and was not tested, because she was wearing the proper safety gear while examinging the patient.

Dr. Baker is concerned over patients with other health problems other than COVID-19 who aren't getting the medical care they need.  The coronavirus situation reminds her of the Swine Flu Epidemic of 2009.

"I was working in an er at the time, pregnant and there were hundreds and hundreds of patients waiting to be seen. millions who had the disease and tens of thousands who died and there was no one buying extra toilet paper," said Dr. Baker.

Adam Sherwood gave his thoughts on the Swine Flu, which he thinks induced far less panic.

"When the Swine Flu came around, it was something that you heard about, but nothing compared to what's going on right now. obvously you walk into the grocery store and it's like walking into an apocalyptic wasteland pretty much," said Sherwood.

Dr. Baker says despite social distancing, coronavirus is going to be with us for a long time.

"It won't elminate it from being in the community and we're all going to get a chance to be exposed over the next few years because that's how long a pandemic lasts," said Dr. Baker

She doesn't want to minimize the threat, but intends to keep caring for her patients.

"We need to be careful with our germs and stay home when we're sick and wash our hands. those are all very good things to do, but I think we need to continue on living and as health care providers, we have to continue on taking care of people."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the year of the Swine Flu Epidemic, there were 61,000,000 cases in the United States and over 12,000 deaths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo collecting plasma

Image

Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures

Image

Social Distancing in Parks

Image

Screen Time and Eye Health

Image

Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton

Image

Pets & Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Breaking down the demographics

Image

How to properly use gloves

Image

Food Bank Opens Back Up

Community Events