Doctor concerned about other patients' medical issues during pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - Dr. Charity Baker is on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While working with her husband at their family practice, she is also at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond working with respiratory patients.

During her time here, she says she had come in contact with a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19. She did not show any symptoms and was not tested, because she was wearing the proper safety gear while examinging the patient.

Dr. Baker is concerned over patients with other health problems other than COVID-19 who aren't getting the medical care they need. The coronavirus situation reminds her of the Swine Flu Epidemic of 2009.

"I was working in an er at the time, pregnant and there were hundreds and hundreds of patients waiting to be seen. millions who had the disease and tens of thousands who died and there was no one buying extra toilet paper," said Dr. Baker.

Adam Sherwood gave his thoughts on the Swine Flu, which he thinks induced far less panic.

"When the Swine Flu came around, it was something that you heard about, but nothing compared to what's going on right now. obvously you walk into the grocery store and it's like walking into an apocalyptic wasteland pretty much," said Sherwood.

Dr. Baker says despite social distancing, coronavirus is going to be with us for a long time.

"It won't elminate it from being in the community and we're all going to get a chance to be exposed over the next few years because that's how long a pandemic lasts," said Dr. Baker

She doesn't want to minimize the threat, but intends to keep caring for her patients.

"We need to be careful with our germs and stay home when we're sick and wash our hands. those are all very good things to do, but I think we need to continue on living and as health care providers, we have to continue on taking care of people."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the year of the Swine Flu Epidemic, there were 61,000,000 cases in the United States and over 12,000 deaths.