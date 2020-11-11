Doctor Offers Advice to Young Adults Considering Holiday Travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As medical professionals in Minnesota express concern over the spread of COVID-19 among young adults, a Mayo Clinic expert is offering advice to those considering traveling during the holiday season.

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. John O'Horo says young adults should think twice about visiting family in the coming months, and consider the health status of the people they will be traveling to see.

"If you have any kind of chronic health conditions or they have any chronic health conditions, this is a year to really weigh whether or not it's worth it to travel because the risk is higher than it is in previous years," O'Horo said.

Dr. O'Horo acknowledges taveling home is not a choice for some, and recommends limiting exposure to others if you do need to go home for the holidays.

"If you do have to travel and you cannot self-isolate effectively for those 14 days, make sure you're taking all these measures very seriously. Once you come home — even inside your family's house — it may be awkward to mask, but wearing a face mask for those first few days could prevent you from getting everyone else sick."

Stopping the spread of coronavirus among young adults between the ages of 18-35 was a central goal of a series of new health measures announced by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Tuesday.