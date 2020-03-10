Doctor: Faulty device implanted in hundreds of patients without consent

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic trained physician is shining a light on a faulty prototype device that was sewn into patient's hearts without their consent.

It may be hard to imagine but that's the reality for more than 700 patients who received surgery to fix leaky heart valves at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Illinois.

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan says she was an eyewitness back in 2006 when she was originally part of a clinical trial to test the McCarthy Annuloplasty Ring.

Rajamannan said, "I am fighting for all the patients who received an experimental heart device, a research prototype that needed human testing before it was able to be launched on the U.S. market."

Rajamannan says she became aware patients weren't being told they were essentially guinea pigs for Dr. Patrick McCarthy's prototype in 2007 when a 38-year-old patient began suffering severe complications that required a second open heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Rajamannan says the patient told her she didn't sign consent or verbally agree to being part of the study.

She recalled, "I reported that and at that moment it should have been a five minute conversation to tell my superiors that they could tell the few patients that had gotten the device and they did none of that."

Dr. Al Edwards, who has worked with the FDA, was one of the patients that unknowingly received the prototype device.

"The ring I have implanted in my chest I'm clearly convinced is investigational and not a cleared or an approved ring," Edwards said.

He was diagnosed with a heart attack in 2007 but was only made aware it was likely from the faulty heart valve in 2018 after on-going cardiac issues.

"The outcome I would like to see is to get this fully disclosed to all the patients so their healthcare givers can give them the correct sort of follow-up and attention they need for these rings," said Edwards.

For the past 12 years Dr. Rjamannan has been fighting to get the FDA to acknowledge the device wasn't cleared for use despite being sewn into the hearts of more than 700 patients.

"These are not minor injuries. There's strokes. There's heart attacks. There's deaths. There's re-operations. You name it - it's happened," she said.

This week she got the chance to present her decades of research to the FDA.

During a phone call from her apartment in downtown Rochester she said, "Failure by the FDA to know that there were 122 product defects discovered in the prototype design. These patients deserve to know what's going on."

Now, the hope is all patients who received the faulty device will be notified so they can receive the care they deserve.

She added, "I hope the FDA moves quickly. I hope they move within 24-48 hours as per the federal law because this is what's missing. This is what's needed and these patients are floundering."

Rajamannan also adds she's not looking to take legal action, after seeing other cases fail, but does want to do what's in the best interest of the patients' health.

KIMT News 3 did reach out to the FDA for comment and is still waiting on a response.