Now fully into the 21st century, I am more convinced than ever that Hollywood’s motto should be: “If at first you don’t succeed, give up and try something else.” There’s no way we’ll get the studios to stop franchising any intellectual property under the sun until the sun itself is a cold, dead cinder. But can they at least stop revisiting their failures? If something doesn’t work once, it probably won’t work again for the exact same reasons.

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown is grappling with this persistent problem as a film remembered way more fondly than it should be squares off with a remake that barely anyone cares about at all. It’s “Doctor Dolittle” (1967) vs. “Dolittle” (2020) in a battle that will leave you wishing Rex Harrison also had a super-hero franchise to fall back on.

Goldfinger...wah-waaah, waaaaah!!

Based on a series of books from the first half of the 20th century, “Doctor Dolittle” concerns an eccentric English doctor-turned-veterinarian who can talk to animals. Like actually have conversations with them and everything. Well, first we’re introduced to a kid named Tommy Stubbins (William Dix) and a door-to-door fish salesman named Matthew Mugg (Anthony Newley) who prance through town signing about what an amazing guy Dr. Dolittle is. Yes. This is a musical…though a surprising amount of the musical numbers are spoke-sung like William Shatner on mood stabilizers.

Anyway, Tommy and Matthew find Dr. John Dolittle (Rex Harrison) dealing with household frustrations and pining for the chance to take off on a voyage to find the Great Pink Sea Snail. They encounter a young woman named Emma Fairfax (Samantha Eggar) because this is a 1960s American musical and there has to be a love interest, though the movie can never keep straight whether Emma and Matthew are supposed to be in love or Emma and Dr. Dolittle. Seriously. Matthew has a whole song and everything about his infatuation for Emma, only to see the film decide at the end that Emma and Dolittle are soulmates. The fact that Samantha Eggar looks young enough to be Rex Harrison’s granddaughter is just the creepy icing on the poorly written cake.

Little known fact: "Doctor Dolittle" (1967) held the record for most feces on set until Marlon Brando did "The Island of Dr. Moreau" (1996).

Dolittle receives a gift of a two-headed llama called a Pushmi-pullyu and decides to turn it into a circus attraction so he can fund his Sea Snail expedition. That eventually leads to Dolittle helping a circus seal escape to the sea so she can be reunited with her husband. Dolittle disguises the seal in women’s clothes and when he’s seen throwing a “woman” into the sea, Dolittle is arrested for killing “her.” Oh, but not before Dolittle literally sings a love song to the seal. I had not realized exploitation, bestiality, and murder were such big parts of family entertainment in the 1960s.

Dolittle is acquitted of murder but sentenced to an asylum, whereupon Tommy, Matthew, and Emma help him escape and they jump on a boat to find the Great Pink Sea Snail. A storm wrecks their vessel, washing them up on the shore of the floating Sea Star Island and we’re now two hours into a movie that has been marginally engaging at best. They meet the natives, get condemned as troublemakers and hailed and saviors, and as though the movie itself realizes it’s way the hell too damn long we’re cycled through a poignant ending and a happy ending back-to-back, like the last five minutes of “The Empire Strikes Back” with the last 45 seconds of “Return of the Jedi” tacked onto the end.

I always wondered where John Hammond got the idea for Jurassic Park.

“Doctor Dolittle” (1967) is…not…good. It wasn’t even good for its day as the original bombed at the box office. Which is weird because everybody over the age of 40 probably knows the “If I could talk to the animals” song and thinks they remember watching this film. There must have been some edited version which played a lot on the weekends when there were only three channels to watch.

Anyway, the movie is insanely long for its tone and subject matter. The plot, as you can probably tell from my description, is less a real story and more a collection of scenes hung next to each other on a clothesline. The whole production is filled with things that are supposed to be funny without actually being funny and supposed to be touching with actually being touching. I don’t know how popular the Doctor Dolittle books were but this film certainly assumed it could coast along on that popularity without bringing anything to the table itself.

Dear lord...how does it poop?!?!?!

53 years later, we return to the original source material with “Dolittle” (2020). Robert Downey Jr. steps into the role of Not-The-Beast-Master and possibly gives the single worst performance of his career. His accent veers from Irish to Jamaican and back as Downey appears to be creatively stuck between aping Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and getting as far away from the mannerisms of Tony Stark as he possible can. Yet paradoxically he lets his costumes do most of the work like they were Iron Man’s armor.

The film opens with a prologue that tells the audience all about John Dolittle and how he met the love of his life and went on all these adventures until she died, causing Dolittle to retreat from the world and become a hermit on his English estate. That little prologue is more interesting and entertaining than everything that comes after it put together.

They might as well have CGI'd the kid too.

Young Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett) comes to Dr. Dolittle to have him save the life a squirrel Tommy accidentally shot. Tommy then tags along as Dolittle is summoned to save the life of Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley). Dolittle deduces the Queen has been poisoned and can only be saved by the fruit of the Eden Tree, which no one has ever seen and exists in a place no one has ever found but Dolittle’s lost love was looking for it when she died.

That sends Tommy, Dolittle, and Dolittle’s menagerie of CGI talking animals off on a quest. They have to steal some information from King Rassouli (Antonio Banderas), who is a pirate or something, while avoiding the evil machinations of Dr. Blair Mudfly (Michael Sheen), a villain so cartoonish he seems out of place anytime he’s not twirling his mustache and tying a young woman to the railroad tracks. After remarkably little effort, they find the Eden Tree and its dragon guardian and if you can’t figure out the ending here’s a spoiler for you:

Queen Victoria does not die.

Did Michael Sheen think he was doing the sidekick for Jim Carrey in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie?

“Dolittle” (2020) is one of those bad movies that scream out “I HAD TOO MANY WRITERS!” Sure enough, one guy is given credit for the “screen story” and another four for the screenplay itself. The result is a bunch of ideas thrown into a pot without any sense of how or why they should fit together or even if they can. There are scenes that are obviously from a version of the script where it was a coming of age tale about Tommy Stubbins meeting this remarkable man and going on a great adventure. There are scenes where they started out with a script about a broken man learning to live again but then remembered it was supposed to be a comedy. There are scenes where the CGI animals were obviously meant to be the stars. In the scene with the dragon, first we’re told the dragon is suffering from loneliness because it’s the last of its kind and then we’re told the dragon is only constipated from eating too many armored soldiers.

One thing all the writers did apparently agree on was that lame and unfunny jokes magically become hilarious when put in the mouths of CGI talking animals. There were incorrect. A lame and unfunny joke remains lame and unfunny when a polar bear says it.

"Pirates of the Carribbean? Nope. Sorry. Never heard of it."

I’ve never read the Dolittle books so I can’t comment on their quality but both these films suffer from the same weakness. Being able to talk to animals does not automatically lead you some sort of grand adventure, no matter how much you anthropomorphize them. It’s a gimmick, not a story. Dolittle’s ability to talk to animals is actually superfluous for long stretches of both the 1967 and 2020 movies. I’m sure you can tell a great Dr. Dolittle story but it has to be a story where being able to talk to animals means more than just a sight gag.

In the Throwdown of “Doctor Dolittle” (167) and “Dolittle” (2020), the winner is…the 1998 version starring Eddie Murphy. “Dr. Dolittle” (1998) doesn’t actually have anything to do with the original character or the books but it does make talking to animals central to a story about human emotion and conflict. Watch it or read the books but don’t waste your time otherwise.

Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Written by Leslie Bricusse (One writer!)

Directed by Richard Fleischer.

Starring Rex Harrison, Anthony Newley, William Dix, Samantha Eggar, Richard Attenborough, Peter Bull, Geoffrey Holder, Portia Nelson, and Norma Varden.

"Why did I stop doing Iron Man again?"

Dolittle (2020)

Screen story by Thomas Shepherd. (One!)

Written by Stephan Gaghan (Two!), Dan Gregor (Three!), Doug Mand (Four!), and Chris McKay (Five!).

Directed by Stephen Gaghan.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Harry Collett, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Jessie Buckley, Emma Thompson, Carmel Laniado, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.