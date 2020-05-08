Docks may not be ready for Minnesota fishing opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Another reason for Minnesota anglers to stay close to home is that docks and other fishing amenities may not be in place for Saturday’s opener.

“I want Minnesotans to know that we are working hard to ready our access sites for the fishing season,” says Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Ramps are functional at most sites, but not all of the usual amenities like docks will be fully deployed by this weekend’s opener. There will be plenty of great places to fish and boat close to home.”

The DNR says most of its 1,700 statewide public water accesses have undergone basic safety maintenance and all are open for use but the water may be high, the ramp may have some damage, or the dock may not be installed. The DNR says hundreds of sites also need repair after freezing winter temperatures and ice cause concrete to crack and buckle.

All Minnesota anglers are being asked to fish close to home and follow guidelines that minimize potential points of transmission for the virus. These guidelines include:

• No overnight stays.

• Bring all needed supplies with you.

• Only go as far as you can travel and return on a single tank of gas or single charge for EV drivers.

The DNR says these guidelines are designed to protect rural communities that are home to older populations or American Indians who have a higher incidence of underlying health conditions.

“This is not the time to travel long distances to fish since travel can spread the COVID-19 virus, particularly to rural communities that may have more virus-vulnerable populations,” says Strommen. “We know that anglers don’t just go to the boat ramp; they also visit the convenience store, gas station and grocery store.”

Other DNR recommendations for anglers for the opener weekend:

• Maintain appropriate social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from people from other households. This is essential at boat launches, shore fishing areas, and fishing piers.

• Fish with those in their immediate household and maintain a minimum six-foot distance from other boats at all times. Beaching or rafting with other boats is not allowed.

• When launching or loading a boat, give those ahead plenty of time and space to finish launching or loading before approaching.