Do you know your rights when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Joe Biden recently announced his plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by requiring a vaccine mandate for certain employers. And if workers don't comply, they could face serious consequences.

We spoke with an employment law attorney and author, Karen Michael, who said there are several workers across the nation requesting exemptions for both medical and religious reasons. On the business side of things, she argues that if the company has been able to keep transmission inside the workplace at a minimum, then it should be up to the employer to decide what's best suited for them. "There seems to be this notion that there's a one size fits all that every employer must require a vaccine mandate in order to continue functioning. I disagree with that," explained Michael. "I think every employer needs to look at its own organization and decide what do we need right here and why? Why are we requiring this vaccine mandate?"

The requirement receiving the most backlash is employers with 100 or more workers must have all employees fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. If a worker has an approved exemption, due to either medical or religious reasons, then it's up to the employer to put other safety procedures in place. Michael said if employees still don't follow the rules, the employer can legally terminate them. "Many employees wrongly think they're going to go out and get unemployment after that and that's not the case. If you violate a workplace rule, you're probably not going to be entitled to unemployment after that," she explained. "So, employees really need to consider why they're unable or unwilling to comply with the workplace rule and frankly, do what they can to make sure that they're in compliance and they're also helping to mitigate the spread of this delta variant."

OSHA has not yet announced a timeline for when President Biden's vaccine rules will be published.