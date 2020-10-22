Do Rochester roads need a 20 mph speed limit?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 20 mile per hour speed limit is being recommended as standard for all local streets and the Central Business District in Rochester.

City officials say that recommendation is based on a Safe Systems analysis that included a speed limit study and is focused on safety for all road users.

“Slower speeds on roads are safer for all users, including motorists,” says Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski. “Slower speeds also promote neighborhood vitality and livability. With speeds of 20 mph on local streets, drivers are trading 15-30 seconds of travel time for a safer, more livable neighborhood.”

The proposal would mean a 20 mph limit for every Rochester street. Officials say roads like Elton Hills Drive, 37 Street NW, and Broadway Avenue outside of the business district will remain their current posted speed. Speed limits on county and state owned roads such as East Circle Drive, West Circle Drive and Marion Road would also not change.

The Rochester City Council will continue the discussion on this recommendation during its November 16 Study Session.

