DixieFest has played its last note

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa jazz festival is ending after 27 years.

The organizers of the Lakeside DixieFest say rising costs and an aging audience resulting in gradually diminishing attendance made them decide to discontinue the event. Since it began in 1993, organizers say DixieFest has attracted guests from 35 states and bands from as far away as France and Australia.

The Directors of Lakeside Festivals, the people behind DixieFest, issued the following statement:

“DixieFest was made possible by the generous sponsorship of local businesses, area charitable foundations supporting the arts, and individual donations. Particularly noteworthy are three businesses that provided major sponsorship over the entire 27 years: Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co., CL Tel, and Thrifty White Pharmacy (formerly Corner Drug Store). Other current major sponsors include Kingland Systems, the Bertha Stebens Foundation, Dean Snyder Constructions Co, Doug and Deb Roberts, and the Winnebago Industries Foundation. “

“We also wish to thank the City of Clear Lake for providing and maintaining an outstanding venue. Visiting bands were always highly complementary of both our excellent facilities and beautiful lakeside setting. We have enjoyed working with The Clear Lake Arts Center’s “Art in the Park” event and the Clear Lake Library’s “Iowa Story-telling Festival”, and wish them continued success.”

“We regret having to make this decision, and sincerely thank attendees, sponsors and volunteers that made the Lakeside DixieFest a success for nearly three decades.”