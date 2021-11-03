Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA

Democrats have differing explanations about why their gubernatorial candidates lost in blue-leaning Virginia and were deadlocked in heavily Democratic New Jersey.

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brutal loss in blue-leaning Virginia and a too-close-for-comfort race in New Jersey sent divided Democrats in Washington scrambling for answers Wednesday, and calling for new strategies to unstick a stalled legislative agenda before they sustain more political damage.

Republican Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, erasing President Joe Biden's 10 percentage point margin of victory just a year ago. In New Jersey, heavily favored Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was neck-and-neck with GOP political newcomer Jack Ciattarelli in a state Biden had carried by 16 percentage points.

The results were ominous for Democrats far beyond those states. The party's eroding support does not bode well as it clings to narrow House and Senate majorities ahead of midterm elections next year. Elections without presidential races historically mean many lost seats, especially in the House, for the party holding the White House.

Congressional leaders on Wednesday tried bolstering the appeal of Biden's stalled domestic legislation and used the election results to call for action. The two measures — a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a 10-year, $1.75 trillion package of social and environment initiatives financed largely with taxes on the wealthy and corporations — have been slowed for months by infighting between progressives and moderates.

“I would hope this clarifies everybody's thinking about how important it is to get these bills behind us,” said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., who represents some of Washington’s prosperous suburbs. “The time for kvetching is over.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., lamented that some fellow Democrats “wanted to be purist about whatever their own particular goals were, left, right and center.” He added, “A lot of politics is about timing. And there was a time to do this that would have helped in both of these states."

Three-quarters of voters said drawn-out negotiations in Washington over Biden’s governing agenda were an important factor in their vote. Those voters were more likely to back Youngkin, according to preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of Virginia voters.

Rather than swift passage of the compromises on the table, progressives used the moment to urge the party to restore the liberal priorities dropped during talks. They blamed the election losses on Democrats' failure to make the bills bold enough. Biden and congressional leaders have cut in half what was a $3.5 trillion package of social and environment initiatives, curtailing or eliminating provisions embraced by progressives but opposed by spending-shy moderates.

“The lesson going into 2022 is that Democrats need to use power to get big things done for working people and then run on those accomplishments. Period,” the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said in a statement.

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Democrats' continued delays on their economic bills hurt but cited other factors too.

“I think there is a general sense of discontent, a tough year with the Delta variant, the challenges in the supply chain, the sense that Washington has been gridlocked. We can’t control the external circumstances, but we can control getting things done,” Khanna said.

After arriving back in the U.S. early Wednesday morning from global summits in Europe, Biden planned remarks on COVID vaccinations for kids but otherwise had no public schedule as he and his advisers took stock of what lessons could be gleaned from the Virginia and New Jersey voting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said they were preparing to add paid family leave provisions to the domestic policy bill. The proposal has been a key priority for progressives but had been lopped out after moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., complained about its costs.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm, signaled its optimism Wednesday by adding 13 Democratic-held House seats to the 57 it was already targeting for 2022.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Even so, Democrats said much could change in 12 months including an easing of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic and enactment of their party's economic agenda.

“It could be a very different political environment by next spring,” Connolly said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 805015

Reported Deaths: 8842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1595741948
Ramsey65800995
Dakota59395535
Anoka56299528
Washington35071337
Stearns29763259
St. Louis25096369
Scott22476162
Wright22421179
Olmsted19070120
Sherburne16224117
Carver1429758
Clay1071799
Rice10304132
Blue Earth1010160
Crow Wing10058114
Kandiyohi881499
Chisago875264
Otter Tail8557109
Benton7861115
Beltrami705484
Mower675243
Douglas670992
Goodhue655087
Itasca654989
Winona635755
McLeod630774
Steele608626
Isanti606974
Morrison597571
Becker564667
Polk539481
Freeborn506342
Nobles496952
Lyon476756
Carlton469068
Nicollet454856
Pine447534
Cass447347
Mille Lacs444867
Brown429950
Todd429837
Le Sueur401632
Meeker377254
Martin342839
Waseca340231
Wabasha32098
Hubbard308246
Dodge286310
Roseau278228
Fillmore261814
Wadena256930
Redwood251044
Renville244051
Houston240117
Faribault230731
Sibley224513
Pennington224427
Cottonwood206529
Kanabec203230
Chippewa199940
Aitkin194345
Watonwan178514
Pope171910
Yellow Medicine166921
Rock163019
Jackson152415
Swift146019
Koochiching143719
Clearwater142218
Murray141811
Marshall138821
Pipestone137227
Stevens134511
Lake114923
Wilkin109515
Lac qui Parle105525
Mahnomen95412
Norman9359
Grant8489
Big Stone8465
Lincoln8145
Kittson63422
Red Lake6169
Traverse5515
Unassigned546124
Lake of the Woods4944
Cook2540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 486558

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk76659739
Linn29729403
Scott25227276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18437101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14839202
Dallas14503108
Story1301953
Warren798997
Cerro Gordo7239113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines686497
Marshall647688
Muscatine6431115
Wapello6157139
Jasper591582
Sioux582677
Lee574597
Marion526392
Buena Vista495547
Plymouth470988
Henry399749
Washington375457
Jones374961
Benton366257
Bremer366168
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska340858
Dickinson303252
Clay286535
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Fayette268852
Tama266976
Delaware263549
Page262328
Wright253245
Cedar252727
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd235246
Clayton224758
Harrison223478
Madison223425
Poweshiek221441
Cass219659
Iowa215729
Butler215239
Jefferson208540
Mills207829
Cherokee199145
Lyon198742
Allamakee196354
Hancock194939
Appanoose191351
Calhoun189716
Winnebago188933
Shelby187241
Humboldt176227
Louisa172552
Union170338
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin168728
Mitchell166443
Chickasaw164518
Sac160525
Guthrie160134
Montgomery152542
Clarke148229
Palo Alto145032
Keokuk143835
Monroe137937
Howard131223
Ida120641
Davis118925
Greene118317
Lucas116624
Unassigned11560
Pocahontas114424
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair107335
Osceola97117
Fremont90711
Van Buren86521
Decatur86413
Taylor84913
Wayne79024
Ringgold69928
Audubon69814
Adams5307
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 40°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What Climate Change Looks Like In The Midwest

Image

Sean's Weather 11/3

Image

Olmsted County in need of foster care providers

Image

Olmsted County in need of foster care providers

Image

A look ahead to the packed 2022 election cycle

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council Member Shaun Palmer to run for re-election

Image

City of Rochester developing geese, deer management plans

Image

11-2-21 Five

Image

Mason City school board director-at-large race

Image

Byron passes $44M referendum aimed at infrastructure updates

Community Events