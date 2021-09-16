Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Olmsted County's Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition program met virtually from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Coalition discussed a range of topics, which included updates from local leaders.

Updates included: a reminder to enroll in Medicare, the implementation of diversity training for city departments, a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a new community engagement program from Rochester Public Schools.

Sarah Stevens of Olmsted County Public Health said COVID cases are on the downward trend, reflecting the rest of southeastern Minnesota.

"We are trending in a positive direction, so we saw a small decrease in cases this week. Hopefully, that will continue moving forward and we also have a slight decrease in the southeastern region as a whole," Stevens said.

The next Diversity Council Community Resource Mobilization Coalition meeting will be on October 21.