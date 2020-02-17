Clear
Diversity Council supports governor's push to ban conversion therapy

Governor Tim Walz is demanding the Minnesota Senate pass a ban on conversion therapy for kids.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 4:19 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Human Rights Campaign describes conversion therapy as debunked, dangerous and abusive.

The practice aims to turn people in the LGBTQ community straight. Governor Tim Walz is demanding the Minnesota Senate pass a ban on conversion therapy for kids.

Rochester's Diversity Council executive director, Dee Sabol, said she thinks the announcement is a "home run."

She added, "I'm glad to see that the governor has kind of drawn the line in the sand and said, 'We will tackle this issue.' I think it's incredibly important for Minnesota."

Similar laws have already been enacted in 19 other states, most recently conversion therapy for kids was banned in conservative Utah.

"When we try to change identity it's deeply harmful and leaves lasting marks on individuals, on their psyche, and on
their ability to socialize so this is one we need to do away with," said Sabol.

With bills lapsing for years in the Minnesota legislature lawmakers say the plan is to get the ban passed this year.

"It would be a home run for our state to really tackle this and solve the issue that so many other states have already done," she added.

After a rally at the state capitol on Friday Governor Walz said by adding Minnesota's name to the list of states that have banned conversion therapy, it would make this world a little bit better for everyone.

In November Minneapolis became the first city in Minnesota to ban conversion therapy on minors.

The American Psychiatric Association has made it clear it opposes conversion therapy.

