Diversity Council receives $1 million grant to to promote vaccine awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Diversity Council is stepping up to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last month it was the only non-profit in Minnesota that received a $1 million grant for COVID-19 vaccination promotion and awareness.

Its executive director Dee Sabol believes the organization received the grant because of its connection to grassroots organizations across the state.

"We think this is a significant opportunity. Minnesota tends to be ahead of the curve in our ability to reach people with the vaccination, but we know we have deep disparities and we think this will help us address those disparities."

The money will be used to promote vaccine awareness and access in both major populated areas and smaller communities in Minnesota.

"The Federal Government wanted to extend additional dollars out into communities where there are some vaccine-hesitant populations, to try to increase the vaccination rate in populations that have been marginalized or disenfranchised historically."

Samantha Eby lives in The Med City and is looking forward to where the money goes.

"It's really really cool. I think that Rochester is a really special place and focuses a lot on education, diversity, and inclusion. I think it's awesome that we got this money and I'm excited to see what Rochester can do with this funding."

Barbara Bush and her husband might be from out of town, but they are still supportive of Diversity Council receiving the grant.

"We're all for vaccinating. We're both vaccinated and we're looking forward to getting a booster so that's wonderful there's a foundation like that."

For those hesitant about getting the vaccine, Sabol has these tips.

"Talk to people you know, engage with those around you. Make sure that we're all doing our part to move toward full vaccination rates."

Diversity Council has until July 2022 to use the money. They are also using the grant to build better relationships and address other health disparities.