Diversity Council reacts to Brooklyn Center shooting incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter tendered her resignation from the department following the shooting death of a young black man on Sunday the Rochester Diversity Council is responding to another unjust black death.

Executive director Dee Sabol says the incident is causing more fear, frustration and anger across Minnesota especially after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police less than a year ago.

Sabol says the organization is working with law enforcement and lawmakers to redefine the relationships between minority communities and those in leadership roles.

She says while it may not feel like progress is being made - change is happening.

"The awareness that this issue is getting is already progress because until we reach this point of public will to make change, to address change, we're not going to be able to do that but we have been working to get there," said Sabol.

The Diversity Council says for community members looking for local support the NAACP is a positive resource for social justice.