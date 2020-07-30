Diversity Council praises Mayo Clinic's efforts to fight racism and prejudice

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Diversity Council is praising Mayo Clinic's efforts as the healthcare giant made a $100 million commitment to stand against racism and prejudice.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday Mayo Clinic said the next decade will be dedicated to “eliminate racism and advance equity and inclusion within Mayo Clinic and improve health equity."

Executive Director Dee Sabol says a commitment of this magnitude in the Med City will impact many other local businesses over the next ten years and hopefully start a ripple effect of change.

Sabol explained, "There will be repercussions and outcomes in our community, not just directly from the funds that Mayo has put forward, but from the opportunity to collaborate and build out programs that match what Mayo is doing internally."

Mayo Clinic says part of the plan aims to increase recruitment of healthcare workers from under-represented groups.

