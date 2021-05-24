Diversity Council encourages participation in moment of silence in honor of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Diversity Council is speaking out about the importance of participating in the moment of silence to honor George Floyd tomorrow.

Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation asking all Minnesotans to stay silent at 1pm for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. That’s the length of time Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Executive director Dee Sabol says the more than 9 minutes may seem like a long time to some people but it should give the community plenty of time to reflect.

Sabol says she encourages people to ground themselves in what happened during Floyd’s arrest and his death but also spend the time thinking about what can still happen to bring about a better future.

She explained, “Thinking about ways they can listen to what's going on around them and the voices of others, to learn from those and to take it upon themselves to learn more and to engage more fully; and, then to act as they are able on their principles and enact change.”

Sabol says the moment of silence can be spent alone as a deeply personal experience or with others who may want to have a discussion following the event about racism and discrimination.