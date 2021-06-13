Rochester Diversity Council reacts to 5 year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been five years this weekend since 49 people were killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting at Pulse, a nightclub in Orlando. While it might have happened miles away, people in Rochester are feeling the impacts.

The Rochester Diversity Council says many people still have feelings of discomfort when going to bars and nightclubs. Executive director Dee Sabol says it impacts people in the LGBTQ+ community as well as certain religions and ethnicities.

"Pulse was a deep deep wound. I think it's important for everyone to think about not only what does that feel like to those people, but what effect does that have ultimately on everyone's safety. When one person or group of people feel unsafe, we all feel less safe."

Sabol also tells KIMT News 3 bias and prejudice lead to deadly acts like the Pulse nightclub shooting.

"I think if you take the events at Pulse and you add some of the other things, including the pandemic, murder of George Floyd, and the social disruption, we're all a little more cognizant of what's going on around us. In some ways, that can be a really powerful and good thing."

Since the attack, Pulse owner Barbara Pimas has fronted the onePULSE Foundation, which is working to open a museum, educational programs, and scholarships in remembrance of the massacre five years ago. President Biden is also expected to sign a bill naming the nightclub as a national memorial.