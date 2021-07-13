District leaders briefed on lead levels in water at RPS buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Rochester Public School Board were briefed on results from recent tests measuring the amount of lead in the water at district schools.

More than 260 samples were collected from five school buildings earlier this year, all coming from potable water sources like drinking fountains and sinks. Results from 22 of the samples showed concentrations above the district's allowable lead level of 15 parts per billion.

During a meeting Tuesday night, staff told school board members they believe the elevated lead levels may be another product of the pandemic.

"I believe that COVID has played a pretty significant role in the lead issues, any potential lead issues we might have, because the water and the fixtures aren't being exercised on a regular basis when students aren't in buildings," said Scott Sherden, executive director of operations for RPS.

The district says fixtures that produced samples containing elevated lead levels were taken out of service immediately, and staff are developing long-term solutions at those sites.