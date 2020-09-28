District One Commission Candidates Podulke, Beeman Discuss State of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Candidates running to represent district one on the Olmsted County Commission took part in a local forum last night.

The Rochester Public Library hosted incumbent Stephanie Podulke and challenger Robert "Bucky" Beeman for a discussion on issues affecting Olmsted County residents.

Beeman, a real estate professional, drove home his expertise in the field, advocating for re-utilizing properties owned by the county.

"I think there's a lot of potential with the properties that we own," Beeman said. "We can create opportunities not only for home rentals, but also for home ownership."

Podulke, meanwhile, leaned into her years of experience as a commissioner, touting past accomplishments and her role in the county's response to COVID-19.

"We set up new ways to do food, we set up the Graham Park testing site, we set up new ways to transport people who needed help, and we did set up a homeless shelter very quickly," Podulke said.

Both candidates also took time to lay out their essential pitch to district one voters.

"I'm running because right now we need experience, knowledge, and steadiness," Podulke said. "I know this district, I know this county, I know the elected people, I know the leaders in this city, and that's what I have to offer the voters."

Beeman, on the other hand, emphasized his ability to bring a fresh insight to the commission.

"I would look to bring some fresh perspective to the county," Beeman said. "To help encourage continued development of rental options, home ownership options, and also help educate those that are looking to get into those housing opportunities."

The Rochester Public Library will be live streaming a discussion with candidates for Rochester City Council Member at Large Tuesday afternoon.