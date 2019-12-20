Distribution day for Toys for Tots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Every year, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank team up with the Salvation Army and the North Iowa Marine Corps League for Toys for Tots. And after collecting toys for those in need this holiday season, distribution day is here!

Families from across North Iowa checked in at the Mason City location Thursday, and picked out presents for their families, ranging from dolls to books, snowboards and soccer balls.

For Shari Weatherly, she and her husband have had some health issues that's put a bit of a strain on finances.

"I'm trying to get on disability because I've been having a hard time after a stroke and a coma. It's hard for me to work because I have a drop foot."

"He has back issues right now, so he's trying to get down that taking care of, because he can hardly move either."

Now in her third year with Toys for Tots, she says the yearly toy drive can help cover the cost of providing a Christmas for her two step-children.

"There's wonderful people out there to actually donate all this. The volunteers that come out to help are wonderful to make this go smoothly, to help out with it to make sure children that need it get the help they need."

She had some assistance from Victoria Flores. She, too, has used Toys for Tots in the past for her four children, and is now paying it forward.

"That's why I ring the bell, and now I'm going to start volunteering here every year for the toys."

"Some of these families wouldn't have Christmas if it wasn't for the Salvation Army, and the people that donated stuff."

Weatherly is amazed by the sheer amount of donations this year, as well as those that have stepped up to make it possible every year.

"The Marines are very wonderful to help out and set this up for everybody that needs it."

If you missed your chance, there will be another chance to come by the Salvation Army's Village Green Drive location beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Last year, nearly 25,000 toys were distributed to about 5,600 kids in North Iowa. Organizer Ernie Martinez believes this year's number will be higher.