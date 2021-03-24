Distracted driver blamed for Mitchell County collision that injured two

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are hurt after a collision northeast of Osage.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 11:40 am on Highway 218, south of 400th Street. The Patrol says a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2011 Buick LaCrosse. Two people were injured in the crash but their names have not been released. They were both taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center for treatment.

The crash report says both of the injured had their lives saved because they were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says the driver of the northbound vehicle was distracted while behind the wheel and charges are pending.