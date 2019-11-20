Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Distracted Driving Simulator

Rochester high school students learn about the dangers of distracted driving.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a dangerous and deadly habit. In 2017, nearly 3,200 people were killed in distracted driving crashes.

"We know we shouldn't be doing it but we still do," said Mason Madsen, a senior at Mayo High School in Rochester.

"I think it's a natural tendency that when your phone rings or you get a text message, you automatically want to pull it out. But I try not to, as much as I can," said Riek Riek, who is also a senior Mayo High School.

The Peers Foundation brought an augmented reality distracted driving education simulator to the high school to give students a glimpse of what can happen when you look down at your phone, even for just a few seconds.

"The kids sit in the driver's seat of the car. And we have a sensor on the gas, the break and the steering wheel. And we have them drive throughout a virtual city. And then we try to throw some distractions at them, have them use their phones at some point. Basically just show them how quickly accidents happen once their distracted on their phones," said Julie Piotrowski, a brand ambassador with the Peers Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

New Sculpture in Charles City

Image

Nutritious Options

Image

Portion Control

Image

Healthy Holiday Season: Thanksgiving Alternatives

Image

Distracted Driving Simulator

Image

KIMT News 3 Exclusive: Lyle Shooting

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Community Events